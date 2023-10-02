Kyrgyzstan To Host First International Conference On Business And Systems Analysis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With the support of the Department of Political and Economic
Research of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic,
the First Analytical Kurultai in Central Asia - the First
International Conference on Business and System Analysis in the
Kyrgyz Republic - will be held in Bishkek on October 7, 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
The community of business analysts of the Kyrgyz Republic
invited speakers from Belarus, Russia, the Republic of Cyprus, and
Kazakhstan, who are ready to share their valuable experience. The
speakers worked/are working in companies such as Gazpromneft -
Digital Solutions, EPAM Systems, Sberbank, Geek Brains, Escalate,
UniCredit Bank, VEB Technologies and other organizations.
It should be noted that the community of business analysts of
the Kyrgyz Republic was created in the spring of 2022 and has more
than 400 participants. The community hosted more than 10 free
events, from talks to hands-on workshops and sessions.
