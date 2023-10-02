Intellectual Property Body Says Export Of Georgian Honey Is Increasing

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's National Intellectual Property Centre on Sunday said
the export of Georgian honey increased, noting that in 2021 the
export of honey amounted to $402,098, while in 2020 the figure was
$29,053, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The body, also known as Sakpatenti, said there were three
geographical types of honey registered in Georgia, including
Machakhela, Ninotsminda and Mukhuri honey.
The number of beehives has also increased in the country, with
Georgia's eastern Kakheti region being the leader in this
direction, Sakpatenti added.
The world's oldest honey, dating back to the third millennium
BC, was found by archaeologists in Georgia, near the village of
Sakire in the Borjomi region, in 2003. Two ceramic vessels were
also found during the archeological excavations.
Sakpatenti emphasised that the evolution of the bee species was
conditioned by the complex climatic elements and biodiversity of
flora in Georgia that gave them special characteristics and
ultimately made the Georgian bee breeds unique, unlike other bee
species.
A Georgian bee was awarded three times with a gold medal in 1961
in Germany, in 1965 in Romania and in 1971 in Moscow.
