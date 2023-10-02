Urban Hydration New Launches Breath Of Fresh Hair Kids In Walmart Stores

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The affordable natural hair brand for kids will launch in Walmart locations nationwide

- Psyche Terry, CEO of Urban Hydration & Breath of Fresh Hair NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Urban Hydration , the renowned clean beauty brand, is excited to announce the arrival of their revolutionary hair collection, Breath of Fresh Hair Kids , in Walmart stores nationwide by October 2023. Say goodbye to haircare struggles as Breath of Fresh Hair Kids takes the stage, promising to transform the way parents care for their children's hair. Building upon Urban Hydration's global impact and dedication to affordable, sustainable, and clean products, Breath of Fresh Hair Kids is the ultimate solution.The significant expansion of products in Walmart locations nationwide will make these transformative hair products easily accessible to countless families seeking an affordable, plant-based, and CLEANical approach to haircare. Breath of Fresh Hair Kids products are the closest thing to clinical-grade care, with all the benefits of clean ingredients! Breath of Fresh Hair Kids Collection includes a Co-Wash & Conditioner, Detangler & Leave-In Conditioner, and Styling Lotion and features a lightweight yet effective formula that uses natural, paraben-free, plant-based ingredients and nutrients such as vanilla extract, avocado oil, honey, and vitamins.At the helm of Breath of Fresh Hair is the visionary CEO, Psyche Terry . A trailblazer in the beauty industry, Psyche brings a wealth of experience and passion to the brand. Known for her exceptional leadership and dedication to creating products that truly make a difference, Terry's vision is to empower individuals of all backgrounds to embrace their natural beauty, as the company is proudly Black-owned, woman-owned, and family-owned. The Breath of Fresh Hair kids collection has an overwhelming amount of sentimental value to Psyche, her family, and consumers alike. Created after her daughter Faith, this collection is kid-friendly, and creates memorable moments and bonds for the whole family.“It's been a journey working with Walmart. I'll never forget one of my first meetings 10+ years ago, driving to Bentonville with my newborn baby in the backseat. That baby is nearly 13 years old and now has 2 more siblings. When it comes to making hair tangle free and lavender fresh, we've got it figured out and couldn't be more excited to represent small Black Owned Businesses that are growing at Walmart.” - Psyche Terry, CEO of Urban Hydration & Breath of Fresh HairIn addition to the launch of Breath of Fresh Hair Kids, Urban Hydration is proud to announce their best-selling honey collection, detanglers, style creams is also coming to Walmart. These additions further underscore Urban Hydration's commitment to delivering top-tier products that prioritize the health and radiance for all hair types.ABOUT URBAN HYDRATIONUrban Hydration is a leading beauty and wellness brand committed to promoting self-care and sustainability. With a focus on all-natural ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, Urban Hydration aims to provide high-quality skincare and haircare solutions while nurturing a sense of self-love and empowerment.

