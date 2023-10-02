Producer DG Brock Establishes New Canadian Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Producer, DG Brock , has established Overview, a new corporation in Vancouver, B.C. to produce both Canadian content and production services feature films and television series. Present productions include "Spoilers", a grounded sci-fi/action feature film, the documentary series, "True Stories of Rock" base on the "Rock & Roll Nightmares : True Stories" books by Staci Layne Wilson as well as the narrative Anthology series, "Rock & Roll Nightmares" which is based on the Amazon Best sellers by Wilson."Rock & Roll NIghtmares" was well reviewed by Variety as "MTV's Headbangers' Ball meets Tales of Crypt." Brock also describes it as fun horror comedy about rock and pop stars, musicians, fans, and "wanna be" musicians and songwriters. According to Brock, "The stories have that great witty story-telling that Wilson is known for...""True Stories" is a doc series in the "True Crime meets the Music World" vein," she adds based on extensive research of the 27 Club (famous musicians who died at age 27) which unfortunately now has three new members including talented singer, Amy Winehouse, along with stories about the famous 60's British rock singer who fired a gun to wake up Jim Morrison who'd been sleeping in the hallway of the singer's Beverly Hill's mansion, and the multiple near-miss accidents (and sometimes not a miss) of rock bands' travels on the road. The series will include interviews, original performance footage, and dramatic re-creations.Brock's past work has included the popular high school musical, "Rock 'n' Roll High School Forever," which was a hit for five plus years on Comedy Central as well as the black comedy, "Misadventures of the Dunderheads" which appeared on the Starz, Hulu Plus, and Amazon Prime channels. Her latest feature film. "Montana Amazon Redux" stars Olympia Dukakis in her last leading role, and Alison Brie in a dramedy tale of a dysfunctional family which will be appearing on streaming platforms in 2024.Canadian Business Affairs Executive, Breanne Hartley, and Production Executive, Gilles LaPlante, are advisors to the new company.

