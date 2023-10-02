OIC Decries Israeli Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly denounced the incursion by the Israeli occupation forces into Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the attacks on, and arrest of, Muslim worshippers there.

The aggressions, including the closure of Al-Haram Al-Ibrahimi (Sanctuary of Abraham situated 30 kilometers south of Jerusalem in the heart of Hebron in the West Bank), fall in the framework of repeated Israeli vandalization of sacred sites and violation of the freedom of faith, the OIC Secretariat said in a press release on Monday.

The Israeli aggressions run counter to the provisions of the Geneva conventions and international law, according to the statement.

The OIC held Israeli government, the occupying power, fully responsible for the consequences of the systematically aggressive policy which foments violence and tension in the Middle East.

The Organization called on the international community to shoulder their responsibility for putting an end to the serious Israeli violations and maintain the historical status quo of the Islamic and Christian shrines in the occupied Holy City of Jerusalem. (end)

