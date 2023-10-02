Egyptian Pres. Calls On Voters To Cast Ballots In Presidential Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on Monday called on eligible voters to participate in the presidential polls, due in December, to elect whoever they deem appropriate among hopefuls.

Addressing the closing session of the three-day conference "story of homeland - between vision and achievement" in the new administrative capital, President Al-Sisi announced that he is standing for reelection.

He asked voters to make the upcoming elections a genuine start for a vivid political life marked with plurality and diversification.

He affirmed commitment to continue dialogue with a view to enriching the political and partisan life.

Meanwhile, main streets and squares in Cairo and other main cities saw celebrations in support of Al-Sisi's candidacy. (end)

