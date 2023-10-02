US To Send New Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday her country and partners in a "strong, very strong international coalition" are behind Ukraine.

If Russian President Vladimir "Putin thinks he can outlast us, he's wrong," she stressed in a press briefing.

"And so we will have another package of aid for Ukraine soon to signal our continued support for the brave people of Ukraine," Karine disclosed.

On his part, spokesperson for the Department of State Matthew Miller echoed US resident Joe Biden's disappointment that despite long standing and strong bipartisan support for Ukraine as it fights back against Russia's invasion that the continuing resolution that passed Congress on Saturday did not include desperately needed support.

"Ukraine's resilience, courage, and determination have inspired the world. The United States is proud to stand with more than 50 countries in helping Ukraine repel the Russian invasion and secure its future," he said.

"While we have the ability to continue to support Ukraine's ability to defend itself in the immediate term, we have already exhausted much of the existing security assistance funding," Miller pointed out.

"It is imperative that Congress take action. Strong majorities in both houses of Congress support continued assistance to Ukraine because this is not simply about Ukraine. It is about the world we want to live in.

"If we allow authoritarians like President Putin to do whatever they want to other sovereign countries, then the whole UN charter will be shredded, and we are going to live in a world where this kind of aggression can happen anywhere, any time.

"That would be far more expensive for the American people and far more dangerous for the American people. We must continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to defend itself.

"That means supporting them now while also transitioning to a more long term posture in which its people can rebuild and live safely in a resilient and thriving democracy fully integrated with Europe," he went on.

"We cannot under any circumstances allow America's support for Ukraine to be interrupted. Our allies, our adversaries, and the world will be watching.

"I will say that while we have some remaining drawdown authority that we can draw on to continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine in the short term and in fact we have another drawdown package coming in the coming days," Miller noted.

"USAID funding has been suspended, FMF funding has been suspended. Those are the contracting programs that allow us to contract for Ukraine's in the long term.

"So we're not able to do that without further action by Congress. And so we are calling on Congress to fully fund our request to support Ukraine's short and long term security assistance and also to allow the Pentagon to refill depleted Pentagon stocks which is something that they're not able to do without further action.

"The vast majority of that funding has lapsed. We are continuing to work through what we can continue to provide to Ukraine, but it is important that Congress take action," he added. (end)

rsr.gb







MENAFN02102023000071011013ID1107176599