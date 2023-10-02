Kuwait Volleyball Championship Opens With Four Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The 57 edition of Kuwait Volleyball Association Championship (2023-2024) kicked off on Monday with four encounters pitting Al-Arabi Vs Al-Tadamoun, Kuwait Vs Al-Sahel, Kazema Vs Al-Shabab, and Qadsia Vs Burgan.
The opening match saw Al-Arabi SC beating Al-Tadamoun 3-0. The second game ended with Kuwait SC 3-0 victory over Al-Sahel. The third encounter saw Kazema beating Al-Shabab 3-0 while the Qadsia won the fourth game against Burgan 3-1. (end) my.msa.gb
MENAFN02102023000071011013ID1107176598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.