Kuwait Volleyball Championship Opens With Four Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The 57 edition of Kuwait Volleyball Association Championship (2023-2024) kicked off on Monday with four encounters pitting Al-Arabi Vs Al-Tadamoun, Kuwait Vs Al-Sahel, Kazema Vs Al-Shabab, and Qadsia Vs Burgan.

The opening match saw Al-Arabi SC beating Al-Tadamoun 3-0. The second game ended with Kuwait SC 3-0 victory over Al-Sahel. The third encounter saw Kazema beating Al-Shabab 3-0 while the Qadsia won the fourth game against Burgan 3-1. (end) my.msa.gb