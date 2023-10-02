Saudi King Condemns Attack On Turkish Interior Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- King Salman bin Abdulaziz, of Saudi Arabia, strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Turkish Ministry of Interior in Ankara yesterday.

In a cable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, King Salman said he received with shock the news of the terrorist attack where two policemen were injured.

"As we denounce this criminal act, we reaffirm the supportive stance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards the Turkish Republic and its brotherly people," the Saudi Press Agency quoted the king as saying in his cable.

King Salman wished the wounded quick recovery.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman sent a similar cable to President Erdogan. (end)

