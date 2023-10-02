Tunisian Pres. Turns Down EU Aid Proposal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- President Kais Saied rejected on Monday assistance recently announced by the European Union for Tunisia to support its budget and combat irregular migration.

"Tunisia, which accepts cooperation, does not accept anything that resembles charity or handouts," Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) quoted the president as saying during his meeting at the Carthage Palace with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar.

"Tunisia and its people do not seek sympathy, but rather reject it if it lacks respect," he stressed.

Meanwhile, a press release from the Tunisian Presidency, noted that the president rejected the EU aid proposal because it contradicts "the MoU signed in Tunisia and the spirit that prevailed during the Rome Conference in July 2022."

Tunisia is making every effort to dismantle the criminal networks involved in human trafficking, and it has never been the cause of the misery suffered by the majority of African countries, the statement noted.

"Tunisia, like many other countries, has suffered at the hands of the current global system and does not want to be a victim again, nor do the countries from which these waves of migration come. They are victims of a global system that lacks justice and respect for human dignity," it added. (end)

