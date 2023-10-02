(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Dow Slides to Begin October













Advertisment





The Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower Monday even after U.S. legislators were able to come to a short-term agreement that staved off a government shutdown.

The blue-chip index remained 74.15 points in the red to 33,433.35.

The S&P 500 index found its way upward 0.34 points to 4,288.39.

The NASDAQ index gained 88.45 points to 13,307.77.

September marked the worst monthly performance of the year for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ The three major averages all finished the quarter in the red.

Discover was the S&P 500's top gainer Monday, with shares up nearly 5%. Health-care company Viatris captured 1.9%, and DXC Technology rose 1.5%.

Technology, communications services and consumer discretionary were the only positive sectors in the broad market index. Communication services added 1.5%, while the tech sector traded 1.3% higher. Consumer discretionary gained 0.3%

The Senate passed a continuing resolution with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline Saturday, which was then signed by President Joe Biden into law. The bill keeps the government open through mid-November, an extended period that lawmakers can use to finalize funding legislation.

The initial reaction to the shutdown deal was positive with equity futures in the green for most of Sunday evening into Monday. But futures fell into the red before markets officially opened as investors turned their focus back to surging interest rates near 15-year highs.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury were woozy, raising yields to 4.69% from Friday's 4.58%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices sank $1.99 to $88.80 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices faded $20.60 to $1,845.50.





















MENAFN02102023000212011056ID1107176594