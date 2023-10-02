Fire Authorities Are Better Prepared For This Summer. The Question Now Is Are You?

Author: Graham Dwyer

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Last year, campers had to evacuate because of floods . This year, they're evacuating because of fire. Over Victoria's long weekend, campers and residents in Gippsland had to flee fast-moving fires , driven by high winds.

