Bessor Announces Appointment Of New CFO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. ( BST.H.:NEX ) (" Bessor " or the " Company ") announces the appointment of Jeanie Yu as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Joseph Meagher has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. The appointment of Ms. Yu is subject to TSX Venture Exchange and NEX review.

Jason Riley, the President and CEO of Bessor commented:“On behalf of Bessor and all its shareholders, I want to thank Joseph for his commitment and contribution to Bessor as CFO for the past nine years. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Ms. Yu is a CPA, CGA with over 15 years of international experience in financial management, financial reporting, internal controls and corporate governance. Ms. Yu has held senior financial positions across several industries including mining, pharmaceutical and manufacturing. She has experience in both production-staged and exploration-staged publicly traded mining companies. Most recently, she was responsible for all aspects of regulatory financial reporting, accounting services, annual audits, and government tax and regulatory reporting at Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Prior to becoming a professional accountant, Ms. Yu worked for many years as a Professional Engineer (BASc and P. Eng in Chemical Engineering) in the pulp and paper industry after obtaining her Bachelor of Applied Science degree from University of British Columbia.

