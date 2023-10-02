Titanium Transportation Group Again Ranked As One Of Canada's Top Growing Companies By The Globe And Mail

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOLTON, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") ( TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF ), is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail's 2023 Report on Business of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the third consecutive year. The rankings are based on the three-year revenue growth of a company, and in 2023 Titanium was ranked 226th posting growth of 197% in the last three years -- up from 288th in 2022.



Ted Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Titanium Transportation Group commented,“Titanium has demonstrated consistent growth through multiple economic cycles, and we are proud to be named one of Canada's top-growing companies for the third straight year. This recognition is a testament to the resilience of our business model, our excellent team and focus on strategic investments in technology and accretive acquisitions.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent business in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfil certain requirements. In total, 425 companies made the ranking in 2023.

The full list of 2023 winners has been published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is available online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 1000 power units, 3,300 trailers and 1,300 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S., Titanium has established both asset-based and brokerage operations in Canada and the U.S. with eighteen (18) locations. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed thirteen (13) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For three (3) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“TTNM" and“TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011





For Investors

James Bowen, CFA

416-519-9442



