She Has A Deal Launches Season Five Of Shadpitch, Its Signature Hotel Investment Competition For Women

- Tracy Prigmore, Founder, She Has a Deal TYSONS CORNER , VA, UNITED STATES , October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- She Has a Deal (SHaD), a leading real estate education and investment platform dedicated to creating new pathways to hotel ownership and development for women, is pleased to announce the launch of the fifth season of their signature hotel investment pitch competition, SHaDPitch 2024 , for which they are now accepting applications.The accelerator and educational program, set to kick off its fifth cohort this fall, offers two competitive tracks: Early Careerist and Today's Woman. Over the six-month duration, participants will experience an unparalleled, guided journey to gain the competencies needed to become hotel owners and developers. The women selected for the program will be immersed in She Has a Deal's proprietary 9-stage hotel investment education designed to accelerate knowledge and ignite the confidence for them to take action toward their goal of hotel ownership. The participants gain exposure to a vast network of resources and receive one-on-one mentoring from experienced industry professionals, luminaries, and hotel owners.New to this season of SHaDPitch, the program will kick-off with an intensive two-day boot camp in California wine country, hosted by Founder + CEO Tracy Prigmore at one of her own real estate properties. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to tour top hotel brand headquarters and connect with potential investors in person during the SHaD City Tour.“I am incredibly excited to launch Season 5 of SHaDPitch,” said She Has a Deal founder, Tracy Prigmore.“As a hotel owner, operator, and developer, I have been a steady and audible champion around the country of women gaining ground in hotel real estate. This season, I plan to spend less time speaking about the importance of women in hotel real estate and more time deal making so that the world can experience the brilliance of women and the explosive innovation in the industry when more women are owning and developing hotels. This year is going to be unparalleled in terms of opportunity and growth!”While graduates from SHaDPitch become a part of the SHaD community and ecosystem for a lifetime, the culmination of the formal education is the highly anticipated pitch competition in April, where participants will present their hotel deals to potential investors and industry experts. The top winner in each track will be awarded $50,000 in deal equity toward their project. Furthermore, all women will have the opportunity to access capital through the SHaD Prosperity Fund, a group of investors specifically interested in supporting women-led hotel investment projects.The Early Careerist track is open to current college students or recent graduates with an interest in hotel ownership or investment, providing valuable high-level networking opportunities within the tight-knit hospitality industry. Several SHaDPitch Early Careerist Alumnae have secured sought-after job placements in hospitality companies as a result of their participation.The Today's Woman track is designed for participants with established careers in hospitality, real estate, or finance, who are eager to become hotel owners, but seek guidance and expertise in navigating the process. She Has a Deal has a goal of closing five Today's Woman deals during the year to celebrate Season Five. New for the 2024 season, five SHaDPitch participants will be personally mentored by Founder + CEO Tracy Prigmore and have access to funding from the SHaD Prosperity Fund. Funding for the Today's Woman program is available directly in the application through Eaze Consulting.Interested applicants for the Early Careerist and Today's Woman tracks are invited to apply immediately via the She Has a Deal website at .For media inquiries, contact Erin Hunt Moore of Verdant PR & Marketing at or via SHaD directly at .About She Has a DealFounded in 2019, She Has a Deal (SHaD) is on a mission to increase the number of women owning and developing hotels by creating new pathways to hotel ownership + development for women. They work to accelerate the growth of determined and capable women in the hospitality and commercial real estate industry through their education and investment platforms. SHaD has built an ecosystem to foster opportunities for women in the investment side of the industry.

