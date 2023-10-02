(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Swampscott Elementary School is the 45th CTA Construction Managers school project in Massachusetts.

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swampscott elementary school students signed the steel beam used in the ceremonial topping off ceremony for the school earlier this summer. The topping off ceremony is a construction tradition typically held when the final structural beam is put in place, completing the building's frame. The ceremony dates back to 700 A.D. when Scandinavians topped newly completed structures with sheathes of grain. This was a tribute to Odin's Horse, Sleipnir. It was believed that Odin would bestow good luck on the future occupants of the building because of this offering.

CTA Construction Celebrates Swampscott Consolidated Elementary School Construction Progress

CTA Construction Managers LLC. was awarded the contract in November 2022 to build the 154,000 square foot new elementary school building. The building will accommodate up to 900 students in grades K-4. CTA staff members joined the school building committee, members of the community, construction crew members, and school district staff for the ceremony.

"Site work for installation of geothermal wells has begun. Roof installation is ongoing along with interior construction, including framing, and the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection rough. The exterior masonry has also commenced," said Pat Tompkins, Principal of CTA Construction Managers.

"Construction is on track to be completed on-time for the 2024 school year," said Paul Kalous, Program Director from Hill International, the owner's project management firm. "Metal windows, curtainwall, and storefront installation will begin soon," he continued.

This will be CTA Construction's 45th school project in Massachusetts.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit:

