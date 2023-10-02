Santa Barbara Nutrients Announced As Platinum Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Santa Barbara Nutrients is stepping up as a Platinum Sponsor for the inaugural International Metabolic Health Day on October 10, 2023. This event, pioneered by Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, is a beacon, raising comprehensive global awareness and enhancing support for metabolic health and research.Santa Barbara Nutrients, a Benefit Corporation based in Santa Barbara, California, transcends the ordinary bounds of business; it embodies a shared effort to advocate for patients grappling with kidney disease, a cause personal to many of its team members. They are ardently devoted to creating scientifically-backed products aimed at fostering kidney health and fortifying against disease, utilizing patented and patent-pending technology developed at the University of California Santa Barbara. Their pioneering product, KetoCitra®, is designed for the dietary management of chronic kidney disease and polycystic kidney disease, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to addressing critical health issues.Gregg Betz, CEO of Santa Barbara Nutrients, expressed, "Our collaboration with International Metabolic Health Day is a testament to our resolve to advocate for metabolic health, a critical component in managing and preventing kidney disease and other noncommunicable diseases. Our purpose at Santa Barbara Nutrients is not merely business-oriented; it's a heartfelt mission to champion patients with kidney disease and to propagate solutions that genuinely make a difference."Dr. Nasha Winters conveyed her appreciation, stating, "The partnership with Santa Barbara Nutrients amplifies the reach and impact of International Metabolic Health Day. Their dedication to developing innovative, science-backed solutions aligns seamlessly with our mission to enhance global metabolic health awareness. Together, we aspire to be catalysts for positive change and holistic well-being."The need for awareness and innovative solutions in metabolic health is crucial, given that only 6.8% of American adults are in optimal metabolic health , and noncommunicable diseases, closely tied to metabolic dysfunction, account for 74% of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization. International Metabolic Health Day is a pivotal platform aimed at mobilizing global support, fostering innovative research, and championing preventive healthcare strategies.For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day and to explore sponsorship and collaboration opportunities, please visit metabolichealthday.life .About Santa Barbara NutrientsSanta Barbara Nutrients is more than a business. It's a team effort to advocate for patients with kidney disease, which is personal to many on our team. We are a“Benefit Corporation” headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Our focus is on developing science-backed products that enhance kidney health and resilience against disease using patented and patent-pending technology established at the University of California Santa Barbara. Our first product, KetoCitra® was created for the dietary management of chronic kidney disease and polycystic kidney disease. Science breakthroughs require time, commitment, and dedication, but we are motivated to develop solutions for problems that matter. Santa Barbara Nutrients was founded by experienced kidney researchers and many industry professionals including team members affected by kidney disease who bring in a patient-focused perspective. For more information, visit santabarbaranutrients.About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of HealthThe mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of“Test, Assess, AddressTM – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit mtih.org.###Contact Information:-Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,-Santa Barbara Nutrients: Mollee Rucker,

