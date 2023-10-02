Mission: Cure And Avomd Partner To Improve Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Diagnosis And Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A., October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Mission: Cure in partnership with AvoMD, a software company that translates clinical evidence into the workflow, has developed a tool for the point-of-care to improve treatment for patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).



The interactive EPI tool is available for free in all electronic health records (EHRs) on the AvoMD application, which can also be accessed on the web . The Mission: Cure and AvoMD joint initiative aims to support primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, medical students, residents, and trainees in treating patients with EPI.



Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency is reported in 60%–90% of chronic pancreatitis (CP) patients within 10–12 years from diagnosis and in people with cystic fibrosis, celiac, and other conditions. Despite its high prevalence, limited specialty care and education have led to frequent misdiagnosis or underdiagnosis, and its symptoms are often mistaken for other digestive disorders. This new initiative by Mission: Cure and AvoMD seeks to address this problem, says Megan Golden, CEO and Co-Founder of Mission: Cure.



"We understand the struggles people face in receiving adequate care for EPI and believe this situation is unacceptable," says Golden. "The lack of specialized training for clinicians on this condition has contributed to its underdiagnosis and undertreatment. We are confident that this tool will make a significant impact on patient outcomes. Our joint initiative with AvoMD is a crucial step towards ensuring that patients with EPI receive the care and attention they deserve."



For clinicians, this platform will make diagnosing and treating EPI much less complex.



“The tool is truly amazing,” says Mary Phillips, guideline author and Advanced Clinical Practitioner at Royal Surrey County Hospital.“It will help assist in the accurate diagnosis of EPI, even in the absence of any pancreatic pathology.”



Those who would like to implement AvoMD's point-of-care tool can do so by contacting AvoMD directly . For feedback on the tool, Mission: Cure can be contacted directly through its website .



Mission: Cure is a coalition of doctors, researchers, patients, and entrepreneurs pioneering a new approach to curing diseases through innovative, outcome-based financing. Headquartered out of New York, New York, and operating virtually, Mission: Cure collaborates with impact investors and payers to discover life-altering therapies and bring them to patients. Currently, Mission: Cure is focused on accelerating a cure for pancreatitis.



AvoMD is an EHR-integrated pathway and decision support solution. Content comes from leading societies or can be customized from institutional pathways via AvoMD's drag-and-drop builder (rule-based or AI). Clinicians use AvoMD for diagnostic and treatment algorithms, lab interpretation, and ensuring insurance coverage for medications. The software can automatically pull in labs, pend relevant orders, and reduce documentation burden via automatic note generation. AvoMD saves clinicians over 50 percent of their time in clinical decision-making at the bedside while improving outcomes and reducing costs.



