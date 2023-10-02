Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Forecasted Growth To Reach USD 8.3 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 4.5%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market By Treatment (Drugs [Vasopressors, Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs, Anticholinergic Drugs, Corticosteroids, Fibrinolytic Drugs, Beta Blockers, And Others] And Medical Devices [Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, And Others)], By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 8.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.” What is Cardiac Arrest Treatment? How big is the Cardiac Arrest Treatment Industry? Report Overview: A sudden cessation of heartbeat is the defining characteristic of the medical emergency known as cardiac arrest. This happens when the demand for oxygen towards the heart does not exceed the requirement, which leads to the death of heart muscle cells and ultimately causes a heart attack. In addition to these causes, cardiac arrest can also be brought on by a number of other conditions, such as cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, Brugada syndrome, and long QT syndrome. In this population, coronary artery disease is by far the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest, particularly in persons aged 35 and older. Both the Brugada syndrome and the long QT syndrome are responsible for an irregular heart beat, which ultimately leads to a problem with cardiac arrest within the body. The condition known as cardiomyopathy leads to the development of an abnormally large heart muscle, which in turn leads to issues with cardiac arrest. Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs -

Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Growth Factors The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the expansion of the global market between 2023 and 2030. The global market trends for cardiac arrest treatment will be boosted by an increase in cardiovascular illnesses caused by sedentary and inactive lifestyles, including employment that require sitting for long periods of time. For example, according to a research study that was released in 2021, atrial fibrillation is the most prevalent cardiac problem seen in patients. Ischemic stroke is a key risk factor caused by atrial fibrillation, therefore this finding is significant. This has led to a significant increase in the morbidity rate among patients and imposed a significant financial burden on the healthcare industries of a number of developing nations, which has led to an increase in the demand for the treatment of cardiovascular illnesses. The key forces behind the rise of the global market are an increase in the proportion of the population that is reaching retirement age as well as an uptick in the amount of money invested in research and development related to cardiovascular conditions. A rise in the amount of research conducted on the treatment of cardiac arrests would further expand the scope of the expansion of the global market. The demand in the worldwide market for drugs will continue to rise as new drugs enter the market. For instance, a significant Australian company known as Rapid Response Revival Research Limited produced CellAED in the United Kingdom during the first half of the year 2022.

Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for treatments for cardiac arrest can be broken down into three categories: treatment, distribution channel, and geography.

In terms of treatment, the global market for cardiac arrest treatment may be broken down into two distinct segments: medicines and medical devices. In addition, it is expected that the market category for medical devices, which accounted for about half of the total revenue share of the global market in 2022, will record the greatest CAGR over the course of the following years. Because defibrillators can transmit electric impulses to the heart, their increased use may be to blame for the expansion of this section in the evaluation timeline. Defibrillators are increasingly being used to bring back regular heartbeats. Additionally, the use of these medical devices can help prevent arrhythmias from occurring.

Hospitals, pharmacies, and other establishments make up some of the several components that make up the cardiac arrest treatment industry all around the world. In addition, it is anticipated that the hospitals segment would take the lead in the distribution channel segment over the next few years. In 2022, hospitals accounted for approximately 47% of the total revenue share of the global business. The expansion of the market throughout the period of analysis may be attributable to an increase in the total number of surgical procedures carried out in hospitals and clinics, which in turn generates a significant uptick in the demand for medical equipment at such facilities.

The global Cardiac Arrest Treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Treatment



Drugs



Vasopressors



Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs



Anticholinergic Drugs



Corticosteroids



Fibrinolytic Drugs



Beta Blockers

Others

Medical devices



Defibrillators



Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospitals

Pharmacies Others

Browse the full “Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market By Treatment (Drugs [Vasopressors, Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs, Anticholinergic Drugs, Corticosteroids, Fibrinolytic Drugs, Beta Blockers, And Others] And Medical Devices [Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, And Others)], By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report At



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cardiac Arrest Treatment market include -



Pfizer Inc.

GE Healthcare

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Amgen Inc. Abbott Laboratories

Key Insights from Primary Research :



According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cardiac Arrest Treatment market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Cardiac Arrest Treatment market size was valued at around US$ 5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 8.3 billion by 2030.

The global cardiac arrest treatment market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to an increase in cardiovascular disorders caused due to sedentary & inactive lifestyles with sitting jobs.

In terms of treatment, the medical devices segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment is expected to lead the segmental expansion over the projected timeframe. Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific cardiac arrest treatment industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Regional Analysis :

North America is projected to maintain global market dominance over the assessment timeline

North America, which contributed about 45% of the global cardiac arrest treatment market revenue in 2022, is predicted to lead the global market revenue in the ensuing years. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the rise in the rate of heart ailments witnessed in the adult population and the aging population in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Presence of key players in these countries will drive the expansion of the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific cardiac arrest treatment industry is set to register the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years owing to a rise in the cases of heart disorders in densely populated countries such as India and China. Apart from this, a prominent rise in the use of medicines and medical equipment used for treating cardiac ailments will further embellish the growth of the market in the sub-continent.

By Region



North America



U.S.



Canada

Rest of North America

Europe



France



UK



Spain



Germany



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

