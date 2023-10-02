NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors. NAPCO investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On August 18, 2023, NAPCO Security Technologies announced after the market closed that it had identified a significant problem in its financial reporting controls. The issue pertained to errors in calculating both the cost of goods sold and inventory for the first three quarters of fiscal year 2023. As a result of this disclosure, NAPCO Security Technologies' stock experienced a sharp decline of over 25% in after-hours trading on the same day.

