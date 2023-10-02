Stifel Announces Pending Retirement Of Global Fixed Income Head Eric Needleman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Eric Needleman, Global Head of Fixed Income, plans to retire at the end of this year.



"We are deeply grateful for Eric's dedication, leadership, and the lasting impact he has made on our firm,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski.“He set a standard of excellence that will continue to define Stifel's approach to the fixed income business. I wish him well in this new chapter.”

Mr. Needleman joined Stifel in 2015 through the firm's acquisition of Stern Agee, where he served as Chairman & CEO. During his tenure, Stifel's Fixed Income Division has achieved remarkable milestones, maintained a strong reputation for excellence, and delivered exceptional value to clients.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Stifel's Global Head of Fixed Income, and I greatly appreciate the support and partnership I have received over the years from clients and colleagues alike,” commented Mr. Needleman.“I look forward to maintaining these connections and working to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.”

“Along with his many other contributions, Eric has been instrumental in building our talent pipeline and preparing the next generation of professionals to take over critical management roles in our Fixed Income business,” added Victor Nesi, Stifel Co-President and Head of the Institutional Group.“Our bench is deep, and we are operating from a position of strength as we turn our focus to this important leadership transition.”

Stifel's Fixed Income Capital Markets Group offers a suite of products and services geared to help depositary institutions, funds, insurance companies, money managers, state and local governments, and other financial institutions in North America, Europe, and Asia generate revenue, preserve wealth, and ultimately grow their businesses. The group's broad distribution platform includes more than 270 sales professionals serving 4,000 institutional accounts globally.

