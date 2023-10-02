Halcones Announces AGM Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSX – V: HPM) (the“Company” or“Halcones”) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated August 23, 2023 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Halcones held on October 2, 2023 (the“Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. The appointment of each of the nominees to the Company's board, the appointment of the Company's auditors and the Company's stock option plan were each approved by more than 99% of the votes cast at the Meeting. Halcones management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.



About Halcones

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in the Maricunga Belt, Chile, the premiere gold mining district in South America. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.