Aegion Announces Acquisition Of 11 Enviro Group

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation , the leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of 11 Enviro Group, a provider of assessment, maintenance, and trenchless services for water and wastewater pipelines in the New York City metropolitan area. 11 Enviro Group will now operate as part of EN-TECH Infrastructure, an Aegion portfolio company based in New Jersey.



After leading EN-TECH Corp 's New York City cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) operations, Christina Camali founded 11 Enviro Group in 2018 as a cleaning and closed-circuit TV (CCTV) inspection service provider. Today, 11 Enviro Group is a trusted resource for New York City and adjacent municipalities' general contractors, engineering firms, and agencies providing cleaning, video inspection, and CIPP spot repairs, among other trenchless solutions and assessments.

“11 Enviro is a trusted provider of complementary services and has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with EN-TECH Infrastructure,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion.“Now as part of EN-TECH Infrastructure, 11 Enviro Group brings additional specialty service offerings to our operations in the Northeast.”

11 Enviro Group employees and facilities will remain in place in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

“11 Enviro Group is grateful for our customer base and will continue to supply the same quality and response to our valued customers thanks to the dedication and impeccable service executed by our experienced operators and project management, all while expanding our services” said Christina Camali, Founder & President, 11 Enviro Group.“This new chapter with EN-TECH Infrastructure means we can achieve more for our customers and our employees.”

Christina Camali plans to remain on board to ensure the transition of her teams and customers to EN-TECH infrastructure.



About Aegion Corporation

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in rehabilitation solutions for aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater and potable water industries. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

About EN-TECH Infrastructure

Headquartered in Closter, New Jersey, EN-TECH Infrastructure has been a leading provider of CIPP rehabilitation services across the Northeast since 1983. In 2022, Aegion Corporation purchased EN-TECH Corp's cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) business and formed EN-TECH Infrastructure.

About 11 Enviro Group

11 Enviro Group specializes in the cleaning and video inspection of new and existing sewer lines, storm drains and catch basins and CIPP point repairs. The company also offers state of the art robotics for various trenchless solutions. 11 Enviro staff and operators individually have over a decade of experience in the industry. The unionized company services the New York City metro area from its headquarters in Greenpoint Brooklyn.

