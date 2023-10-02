The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers Grows By Adding Members To Their Leadership Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Justin LovelyMYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers in Myrtle Beach, SC is thrilled to announce that they have expanded their team with the addition of two new members. As a well-known law firm in South Carolina providing exceptional customer service and care for their clients they have seen great success in the past few years. As such, the firm is in a growth and expansion phase and they felt it was necessary to add additional team members to help manage operations in the Myrtle Beach and Goose Creek offices. They are pleased to welcome Judi McCabe and Shellie Dotterer to their leadership team .Judi spent a good portion of her life in the scenic Midwest state of Missouri before relocating to Charleston in 1989. Joining the firm in June of this year, she has experience in both the insurance industry and legal field and has held a Director of Operations position for twenty-six years, helping her previous employer grow their firm from six to forty employees. An avid traveler who loves all things Scotland, Judi is also a huge English football fan, is married with two children, and has a crazy pup named Fergie. The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers are excited to see what she will be able to accomplish here at the firm's Goose Creek location.Shellie is a recent arrival to Myrtle Beach, relocating from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Roanoke, Virginia in July of this year when she started working at The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers. She held the role of Executive Director for a civil litigation defense law firm back in Roanoke, handling the firm's day-to-day operations, Human Resources, Benefits, as well as a variety of other duties. Shellie is an outdoor enthusiast who loves traveling with her husband, son, and their two dogs. As a self-proclaimed“data nerd” who enjoys diving deep into reports, and analyzing information we can't wait for her to dig in at our law office.Combined, Judi and Shellie have 30+ years of experience in administration and operations which will be an asset to The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers' growing team. Each of them brings a unique skill set to the table creating a dynamic Operations Team allowing the firm to continue to provide exceptional service to their clients as well as the local community.About The Lovely Law Firm Injury LawyersThe Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers has been representing clients in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas with personal injury cases in South Carolina. All of their attorneys and staff of paralegals are fully committed to supporting each client as if they were assisting a family member. The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers handle car accident and motorcycle accident cases as well as any personal injury related topic such as dog bites, slip and fall cases, or any other premises liability case. They also offer criminal defense services as well. The firm is proud to be a staple in the Myrtle Beach and Goose Creek communities not only offering top-notch legal services in both personal injury and criminal defense, but also being an active part of the community helping out with Thanksgiving meal giveaways, Motorcycle safety awareness events, and a number of other community events throughout the year. The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers are honored to welcome Judi and Shellie into their business family.

