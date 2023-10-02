Lear Announces Date For Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA ), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems,

will hold a conference call to review the company's third quarter 2023 financial results and related matters on October 26, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.



To participate in the conference call:



Webcast link:

click here

Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383 International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 7035224.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear. The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The third quarter 2023 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on October 26, 2023.



