OGE Energy Corp. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE ) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, November 2, 2023.
This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at .
OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric company with approximately 892,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.
SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.
