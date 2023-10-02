Elme Communities To Release Third Quarter 2023 Results On Thursday, October 26Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (“Elme”) (NYSE:ELME), a value-oriented multifamily owner and operator, will release third quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, October 26, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 10:00 am ET. There will also be a live, listen-only webcast presentation. Conference call and webcast access information is as follows:



USA Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062 International Toll Number: 973-528-0011 Entry Code 592356 Webcast: ir.elmecommunities

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, November 10, 2023, at 12:00 am ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 919-882-2331 Conference ID: 49067 Webcast Replay: ir.elmecommunities

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Contact:



Investor Relations

Amy Hopkins

202-774-3253





