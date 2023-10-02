Sailun Launches Winter Campaign With Generous Donation To Sickkids Hospital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailun Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its exciting new winter campaign. Sailun will continue to educate consumers on the necessity of having dedicated winter tires during the harsh Canadian winter as well as the features and benefits of our Ice Blazer winter tires that are trusted by 1+ million Canadians and counting.

Sailun has always been committed to innovation, safety, and community engagement. This winter, we are taking our commitment to the next level by giving back to the community that has supported us for so long. We aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families in need with a generous donation to SickKids Hospital to support the incredible work they do for children's health.

"At Sailun, we believe in giving back to the community and supporting the well-being of children and families,” said Ron Dolan, President, Sailun Tire North America.“Our partnership with SickKids Hospital aligns perfectly with our values and mission. We invite everyone to join in and make an impact in your own community by donating to a charity close to your own heart.”

About Sailun

Sailun Tire is a leading global tire manufacturer and top provider of quality products every driver can count on – ranked 12th largest tire company globally, selling over 70 million tires annually in over 135 countries worldwide. Sailun engineers, designs, manufactures, and supports a full lineup of tires in a wide range of popular passenger and commercial vehicle tire applications. Sailun Tire, with you through every turn.

Attachment

Sailun Tire Donates to SickKids Hospital

Sailun Tire Website





Sailun Tire Donates to SickKids Hospital Pictured left to right: Ron Dolan – President Sailun Tire, Susanna Tyson, Associate Director, Corpor... Tags Winter tire SickKids Partnership Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />