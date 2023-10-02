From The Pages To The Silver Screen: The Story Of Red Tail Hawk Takes Flight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kew Media LLC

K.A Morini and her children

The story of the Red Hawk Tail

The riveting tale by K.A. Morini, inspired by real-life battles against addiction, is now a screenplay aiming for Hollywood's spotlight.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Kew Media proudly announces its acquisition of the film rights to the poignant and powerful story, "The Story of Red Tail Hawk." Originally penned by K.A. Morini and inspired by the life of Amanda Beth Randall, this gripping narrative is now transformed into a screenplay, ready to captivate audiences worldwide.At its core, "The Story of Red Tail Hawk" is more than just a tale of four sisters. It's a reflection of a generation caught in the whirlwind of the opioid epidemic. The book serves as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of addiction, highlighting the contrast between the innocence of youth and the harsh realities that many face in adulthood. Through the journey of Jenny, Molly, and Beth, readers are taken on an emotional rollercoaster, witnessing the highs of love and camaraderie and the lows of loss and despair.K.A. Morini, a Registered Nurse since 2004, has been on the frontlines of this battle, both professionally and personally. "Addiction's unpredictability is what makes it the scariest disease I have encountered," says Morini." Our health, both mentally and physically, has been overlooked for far too long while countless have died, or profited. Change needs to happen now."Amanda Beth Randall, whose life and struggles inspired the book, was a beacon of love and resilience. Her spirit and stories continue to shine, reminding us of the importance of compassion, understanding, and the eradication of stigma.The lesson the book imparts is clear: addiction is a silent thief, robbing us of our loved ones, but through education, support, and open dialogues, we can combat its spread. By sharing stories like these, we can spread love, not shame, and work towards ending the stigma associated with addiction.Kew Media, recognizing the potential of this heart-wrenching story, is now spearheading the screenplay's submission to Hollywood. The film adaptation promises to be as raw, real, and resonant as the book, aiming to shed light on the dark corners of addiction and the hope that lies beyond.For those who have read the book, the memories of Jenny, Molly, and Beth will be familiar: "Promise me we will all live together when we are old, just like now," a sentiment that echoes the bonds of family, the fragility of life, and the promises we strive to keep.With "The Story of Red Tail Hawk," audiences can expect a cinematic experience that not only entertains but also educates, enlightens, and inspires. As the Red Tail Hawks soar, so too does the hope for a brighter, more informed future.About K.A. Morini:A Registered Nurse, educator, and advocate, K.A. Morini has dedicated her life to the betterment of her community. Her work in various medical fields, coupled with her personal experiences with addiction, has made her a vocal proponent for change, education, and awareness.About Amanda Beth Randall:Born on 8/9/1985 and tragically lost on 8/17/2014, Amanda was an avid reader and writer. Her life, though short, left an indelible mark on those who knew her, and her story continues to inspire many.For media inquiries, please contact:

