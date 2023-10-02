Myeloid Therapeutics To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:
Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, taking place October 2-3, 2023, in NY Oppenheimer's Private Company Symposium, taking place October 11, 2023, in NY 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, taking place October 17-18, 2023
About Myeloid Therapeutics
Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage
mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer. Integrating the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of
autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, and RNA-based gene-editing using RetroTTM.
Investor and Media Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]
858-914-1962
