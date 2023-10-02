Agree Realty Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROYAL OAK, Mich., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC ) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:



(866) 363-3979

(412) 902-4206

















To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to and go to the Investors section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investors section of .

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RE THINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation