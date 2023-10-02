Crunch Franchisee AD Fitness Acquires Three Additional Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
AD Fitness, which has operated Crunch gyms in New York City since 2013, is expanding its positive impact in the state by acquiring existing Crown Heights, Greenpoint and Richmond Hill Crunch locations.
"I am so thrilled to bring our company's Core Values, including our 'no judgments, no limits' philosophy and 'members-first' mindset, to these three additional Crunch locations," says
Assaf Gal, CEO of AD Fitness. "We believe health and wellness should be accessible and fun for everyone, and our goal is to provide a welcoming and inclusive space where our communities can feel the 'funergy' on a daily basis."
Crunch is a New York start-up success story, so the company's roots are here and growing. It is the home of the
CrunchONE Kickoff, which offers guests and members a roadmap to success on their fitness journeys. Kickoffs include an in-depth review of fitness goals with a certified coach, and a printed report of everything discussed. So, participants leave with their own unique fitness roadmap.
Also available are Crunch's innovative classes, including dance, yoga, pilates, and more including the HIITZone - a Crunch exclusive that features heart-pumping, team-based workouts on state-of-the-art training grounds. Classes are held at various times of morning, afternoon and evening seven days a week to accommodate all schedules. To find out more about Crunch, visit .
