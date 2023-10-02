Flash News: OKX D3 Bahamas Fintech Festival Title Sponsor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, announced that it is the Title Sponsor of the D3 Bahamas FinTech Festival taking place, October 10-12 at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas.



OKX executives will share insights during the following speaking sessions:



Wednesday, October 11 at 11:05 - 11:25 am (GMT-4), OKX Chief Innovation Officer will conduct an exclusive fireside chat about the shifting environment for digital asset exchanges.

Wednesday, October 11 at 13:45 - 14:25 (GMT-4), OKX Chief Global Government Relations Officer, Tim Byun participates in a panel titled, "Trust and cooperation: how should the innovator-regulator relationship work?" Thursday, October 12 at 9:55 - 10:25 (GMT-4), OKX Head of Compliance in the Bahamas, Ianthe Tynes joins a panel titled, "Who's building the best crypto on/off ramps?"

D3 Bahamas is co-hosted by The Securities Commission of The Bahamas together with The Government of The Bahamas, and DARE (Digital Assets & Regulated Exchange Act). The hosts welcome innovators, builders, developers, Fintech ecosystem leaders and VC Investors from around the world to explore trends, growth and investment opportunities.