Sandy Smith (NC1) To Tour Southern Border At Eagle Pass Texas With VFAF Veterans For Trump

Congressional Candidate Sandy Smith (NC1) will tour the southern border at Eagle Pass Texas with VFAF Veterans for Trump said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President

- Sandy SmithEAGLE PASS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- From the L-Strategies press room - The Official Press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVeterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump has endorsed Sandy Smith (NC1) for the 2024 election cycle. Sandy Smith is America First, pro-life, pro-gun, pro-military, freedom loving, pro-Trump fighter running for Congress in North Carolina's 1st District.The national Veterans organization will be hosting a trip to the Southern Border at Eagle Pass Texas bringing with them a film production crew. The event is scheduled for November 1st through the 4th 2023. The border tour will highlight VFAF endorsed candidates Sandy Smith (NC1) and Victor Avila (TX23). For inquiries about attending emailAccording to CBS Unlawful crossings along southern border reach yearly high as U.S. struggles to contain mass migration.Sandy Smith and her husband own a farm in Ayden, N.C., where they raise honey bees and free-range pigs. Sandy has a long resume working in business, including five years with the Walt Disney Company. She also worked in the medical field as a training instructor and the manager of a durable medical equipment company. She was also the staff accountant for an agricultural company in Lenoir County. She graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor's degree in university studies in business and technology.For more information on Sandy Smith follow her on Twitter :The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationSandy Smith is also endorsed by Legacy PAC - The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

