Five Critical Financial Actions To Take Now To Prepare For The Year Ahead

The end of the year is a great time to review and assess your financial position.

Set the stage for a financially resilient new year by taking these proactive steps now.

- Austin FrazierPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Financial experts with Capital Strategies Group (CSG) have provided five key actions to take now to end the year on strong financial footing:1. Reassess and adjust budgets.2. Review investment portfolios.3. Prepare for tax season.4. Manage and reduce debt.5. Build an emergency fund.Austin Frazier, a Financial Expert with CSG, noted,“The end of the year is a crucial time for financial review and planning. With these strategies, individuals can navigate the year-end with confidence and set the stage for a prosperous year ahead.”Here's a closer look at these financial actions:1. Reassess and Adjust Budgets:Shifts in income, goals and priorities may have changed over the course of the year, and the initial budget may no longer align with current needs. Analyze income and expenditures, cut unnecessary expenses, and allocate funds to priorities, such as year-end and seasonal activities. A reassessed and well-balanced budget is crucial to avoid unwanted financial surprises and to secure a stable financial future. As seasonal spending, such as travel plans and holiday expenditures ramp up, ensuring there is a budget in place to guide spending decisions will help to avoid overspending.2. Review Investment Portfolios:Markets are ever-changing, so periodic reviews of investment strategies are important. This is a good time of year to review investment portfolios to ensure that they remain within risk tolerance levels and financial goals. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide specific recommendations to enhance investment strategy.3. Prepare for Tax Season:The end of the year is synonymous with the approach of tax season. Start early by collecting necessary documents, identifying possible deductions, and exploring tax-advantaged investments. Remember that charitable contributions must be made before the end of the year to count on 2023 tax returns. Early preparation allows for more potential savings and facilitates a smoother, less stressful experience when filing tax returns.4. Manage and Reduce Debt:High levels of debt can be debilitating, affecting credit scores and financial freedom. Develop a strategic plan focusing on paying off high-interest debts first while maintaining minimum payments on others. Consider debt consolidation options and, if needed, consult with a debt counselor to discuss circumstances and obtain advice on managing and reducing debt more effectively.5. Build an Emergency Fund:In times marked by uncertainty, having a financial safety net is indispensable. Calculate monthly living expenses and aim to save at least three to six months' worth of expenses in an easily accessible, low-risk account. Regular, consistent contributions can help in building a robust emergency fund over time, providing peace of mind and financial security.“Closing the year with a fortified financial position is akin to setting a stable launchpad for the upcoming year. Whether it's refining budgets or managing debts, every step taken is a building block towards a secure financial future,” says Geoffrey W. White, Financial Expert with CSG.“Working with a financial advisor on these five critical actions can help you ensure you're taking the best possible actions in these areas to reach your goals.”Capital Strategies Group (CSG) is a financial planning firm with a modern approach to financial health. CSG offers a monthly subscription-based financial planning service to make it easy for busy professionals to get the ongoing financial advice they need.Taking decisive financial actions is crucial to ensure enduring fiscal well-being. By reassessing budgets, optimizing investment portfolios, preparing for taxes, managing debt, and building an emergency fund, individuals and businesses can pave the way for a prosperous and financially secure new year.These strategies can transform financial outlooks and fortify economic resilience. Whether a financial novice or an experienced professional, integrating these actions into an end-of-year financial review can enable individuals and businesses to be well-positioned to embrace the upcoming year with confidence and security.

