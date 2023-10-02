Productive Dentist Academy Celebrates Success Of September Productivity Workshop & IGP Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Productive Dentist Academy

Dental Teams Learned Exciting New Ways to Become More Profitable and Less Stressed in the Final PDA Event of 2023

- PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan RobertsonANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) , the leading dental consulting and marketing firm in the nation, just wrapped its final and largest-ever Productivity Workshop and Investment Grade PracticeTM (IGP) Summit. The season's most anticipated joint event occurred September 28-30, at the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas, in Frisco, Texas.Dentists and their teams from across the United States and Canada gathered to participate in this revolutionary event. Attendees were immersed in a dynamic atmosphere of practice management innovation, gaining access to authentic business strategies and systems that promised to transform their dental practices. The Productivity Workshop & IGP Summit focused on equipping dentists and their teams with the knowledge to enhance productivity, reduce stress, and liberate valuable free time for themselves.PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson emphasized the significance of the event, stating,“Our goal at PDA has always been to empower dentists to not only excel in their profession but to enjoy a balanced and fulfilling life. The Productivity Workshop & IGP Summit exemplified our commitment to providing actionable insights that will allow dentists to thrive in their practice and life.”Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to engage with leading dentists and preeminent experts to gain firsthand insights into strategies that have propelled PDA to its prominent position in the dental landscape.“This Productivity Workshop & IGP Summit marked a pivotal moment for dental professionals seeking to elevate their practices to new heights,” says PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson.“Attendees were immersed in a transformative experience, learning invaluable business tips and systems that will drive productivity, reduce stress, and ultimately grant them the freedom they deserve.”The Productivity Workshop & IGP Summit reaffirmed Productive Dentist Academy's unwavering commitment to supporting dentists on their journey to success. As the dental profession continues to evolve, PDA remains at the forefront, equipping professionals with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-changing landscape. The next opportunity for dentists and their teams to come to a PDA workshop is March 14-16, 2024, in Frisco, Texas.For more information about Productive Dentist Academy and upcoming Productivity Workshops & IGP Summits, please visit .About Productive Dentist Academy:Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade PracticeTM platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email , or visit .###

