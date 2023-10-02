A Benefit Honoring Governor Katheen Blanco, Senator Fred Mills And Representative Ted James

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This celebration commemorates the Louisiana Medical Marijuana program and inspires future initiatives to provide assistance to eligible patients.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Medical Marijuana program in Louisiana has stood proudly for five years, navigating through a path of both challenges and triumphs. During this time, this program has positively impacted over 70,000 patients and their families, providing relief in areas such as chronic pain, anxiety, cancer, and more. This October launches a charity event dedicated to honoring those whose contributions have inspired the program's ongoing progress and success.In recognition of its five-year milestone, a charity event will be held on October 5, 2023, at The Old Governor's Mansion, from 7 pm to 10 pm. Ilera Holistic Healthcare, Southern University Agricultural Center , and Southern Foundation have joined forces to establish a Foundation in honor of Governor Kathleen Blanco to offer financial assistance to Louisiana's patients facing financial barriers to accessing the medical marijuana program. Governor Blanco was one of the first to use this medicine to help manage her condition and was also a staunch advocate for the program.Distinguished figures who have played pivotal roles in advancing medical marijuana legislation, including Senator Fred Mills, Governor Kathleen Blanco, and Representative Ted James, will be honored at the event. There will be a silent auction, live musical entertainment, food and drinks, providing attendees an opportunity to show their support for the Foundation. Tickets are priced at $250 per person, with guests encouraged to wear pink or black cocktail attire.Generous supporters for the event include Title Sponsor Capitol Wellness Solutions, Silver Sponsor H&W Drug Store, and Bronze Sponsors include Willow Pharmacy, Delta Med Mar, Louisiana Medical Marijuana Doctors, Releaf Med, Bridge West Consulting, the Marijuana Pharmacy Association, and the Southeast Cannabis Policy PAC. Donation opportunities are still available, offering anyone a chance to support Louisiana's patients and the community. More information can be found here:###The benefit honoring Governor Blanco, presented by Ilera Holistic Healthcare, Southern University Ag Center, and Southern Foundation, is a 5-Year Celebration that not only commemorates the Louisiana Medical Marijuana industry's milestone but also inspires future initiatives. The proceeds from the event will directly contribute to the Foundation and provide financial assistance to eligible patients for the Louisiana Medical Marijuana program. This Foundation hopes to continue promoting awareness, accessibility, and support for those in need of medical resources.Secure your tickets and dress in your finest pink or black cocktail attire. For more information, please visit

