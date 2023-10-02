West Coast Synthetic Coatings Expands Operations With New Lease In San Diego

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alec SpencerSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- West Coast Synthetic Coatings (WCSC ), a leading water restoration company, has signed a lease agreement for a strategic relocation and expansion of their operations. The 61-month lease was secured for 7626 Miramar Road, Suite 3200, San Diego, CA 92126, signaling WCSC's commitment to growth and maintaining a central presence in San Diego.Alec Spencer, Senior Associate with Intersection , represented WCSC during the negotiations, while Kyle Wright of CBRE represented the landlord, Lincoln Properties. This collaboration between tenant and landlord exemplifies the spirit of cooperation in the San Diego real estate market.WCSC faced the challenge of finding a suitable location as their former landlord divested the property to accommodate redevelopment plans for their building. The timing was critical, and WCSC needed to relocate swiftly to continue serving its clientele effectively.“The Miramar Industrial market is very tight, and we often encountered vacancies that were still occupied. This situation required a careful strategy to relocate WCSC's business smoothly," stated Alec Spencer, Senior Associate with Intersection.The new space at 7626 Miramar Road, Suite 3200, provides WCSC with an open warehouse and a small office, ideal for their operations. This strategic move allows WCSC to stay close to its roots while expanding its footprint to better serve its customers.About West Coast Synthetic CoatingsWest Coast Synthetic Coatings is a renowned Water Restoration company known for its commitment to quality and excellence in the industry. With this lease, WCSC is poised to continue its tradition of outstanding service while embracing opportunities for growth.About IntersectionIntersection CRE, Inc. (“Intersection”), maintains a geographically diverse portfolio of 31 assets totaling 1.4 million square feet across seven states in the Western United States. Intersection operates offices in San Diego, Carlsbad, and Salt Lake City. To learn more, visit .

