Wolves LA Joins Forces With Altered State Creative Agency To Reimagine Influencer Marketing

Creative agency and premier influencer firm team up for seamless brand experiences, delivering trending, commercial-grade content enhanced by top influencers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Altered State Productions, a trailblazer in creative media and e-commerce, announces a groundbreaking strategic partnership with The Wolves LA. This collaboration with the innovative partnerships agency promises to redefine partnership marketing. While Altered State brings its creative expertise, The Wolves LA contributes with its vast network of influencer and affiliate connections.Altered State Productions, known for its media agency shopping experience, has a robust portfolio in media production, advertising, technology and affiliate, serving clientele including the likes of New York Fashion Week, Dallas Blends, Samsung, Welks Resorts and Valyōu Furniture.The creative agency's contributions to the industry have been highlighted by Snapchat and Semrush case studies on campaign effectiveness; strategic alliances with emerging tech, including the virtual office initiative powered by Spatial; as well as the expansion into the Central America entertainment industry. With the upcoming launch of their CREATE platform, a dedicated hub for media production, Altered State reminds everyone that they are, at their core, creatives first.The Wolves LA, under the leadership of Director Combina Key , has carved a distinctive niche in influencer marketing and affiliate management. Having led groundbreaking brand campaigns for esteemed brands such as Lionne, Capriotti's Sandwich, Blaze Pizza, Executive Styles, and Valyōu Furniture, its trajectory is synonymous with a pioneering spirit.The Wolves LA has fortified its industry's standing with numerous viral campaigns and by broadening its social media marketing relations to encompass not only Instagram models and TikTok stars but also Amazon influencers, Pinterest personalities, Snapchat creators, YouTube talents, professional athletes and reality stars. Their data-focused strategic approach, paired with a commitment to transparent communication and comprehensive solutions, has further cemented their position as an industry favorite.After unveiling its marketing e-commerce store in 2020, Altered State Productions is now charting an audacious new course. This new platform paints a vision where businesses, while shopping for influencer marketing services, have the flexibility to seamlessly integrate elements from video commercials to specific influencer appearances, color grading, and tailored media distribution-all within a streamlined add-to-cart process.Together, Altered State Productions and The Wolves LA plan to offer a suite of services that bridges the gap between media production, e-commerce and influencer marketing. This includes curated influencer campaigns, transparent contract negotiations, comprehensive post-campaign analyses, dynamic video ads, and an intuitive marketplace for media production services.In the forthcoming fusion between a leading creative agency and a top-tier influencer marketing agency, the anticipated outcome is multifaceted. Stakeholders can expect high-caliber, cinematic content enhanced by partnerships with key influencers. These influencers, carefully selected, will not only expand audience reach but will also contribute their unique creative perspectives, ensuring that the content is both resonant and representative of platform trends and culture.With both agencies experiencing complementary demands, their union promises to lead brands on a renewed and seamless journey in the creative, influencer and affiliate marketing landscape.For more information on the collaboration and the range of services offered, visit and .About Altered State ProductionsAltered State Productions is a leading Dallas marketing agency known for its innovative digital solutions, including video production, branding and e-commerce services. Their recent launch, CREATE, is a testament to their commitment to driving digital innovation in the industry.About The Wolves LAThe Wolves LA is a premier partnerships agency based in Los Angeles. Founded by Combina Key, it offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to streamline brands partners programs, ensuring enhanced brand reach and elevated ROI.Media Contact:Name: Brian MedinaTitle: Communications DirectorEmail:

