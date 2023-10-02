Small UK Charity Recognised On The International Stage For The Impact Of Their Work

(MENAFN- Pressat) Already a winner of the UK Charity Awards 2023 for the best UK charity working in International Aid and Development, Our Sansar have been nominated in the Quality of Education for All category of the 2023 Impact Awards , an initiative by the Public Interest Registry (PIR).

The prestigious global awards program recognises outstanding mission-driven individuals and organisations from around the world for their positive contributions to society. A huge achievement for a small charity with limited resources but formidable drive.

Our Sansar was selected amongst nearly 1000 applicants from over 70 countries for their work fighting poverty and inequalities in Nepal and providing assistance to hundreds of boys and girls who are victims of child labour, trafficking, abandonment, abuse, poverty and gender-based violence. The charity works in Southern Nepal where there is much need but where no other charity addresses all the underlying reasons for the dire conditions of children.

Julia Krepska, the Founder and Director of Our Sansar said :“We are absolutely thrilled to be finalists for the Impact Awards. It is a recognition of our commitment to change the lives of children in Nepal for the better, especially in an area where more than 50% of children are out of school and 1 in 2 girls marry when they are still children , losing any chance to have a successful future.

All the children that we have rescued are attending school now and are given the chance of a future with no poverty and discrimination. We want to extend our project soon to other areas of Southern Nepal and help an estimated 2,500 children working in terrible conditions in brick factories, and those being subjected to violence and abuse.”

“We are honoured to welcome our 2023 Impact Award Finalists into our growing community of changemakers, who inspire us to make the world a better place. We created the awards to celebrate those within the Community who work tirelessly to uplift their communities – and this year's finalists represent hope for a brighter future," said Jon Nevett, President and CEO of Public Interest Registry.

Winners across all 2023 Impact Awards categories, including the prestigious of the Year, will be announced as part of the in-person Impact Awards celebration on 16 November. The winner of the of the Year award will receive a donation of $50,000 while the other category winners will each receive $10,000. Beyond the donation, receiving a prestigious Impact Award will help raise the profile of winning organisations, ultimately driving donations, funding, talent acquisition, partnership development, and increasing audience reach.

