Stocks in Play
10/2/2023 - 10:43 AM EST - LXRandCo, Inc. : Announced today that as a result of its previously publicly disclosed effects of a weakening economy and the negative impact on its higher AOV discretionary consumer products and other factors, it has generated significantly lower revenues in the third quarter than anticipated, which may result in a breach of certain banking covenants, which would in turn result in liquidity issues in its fourth quarter. The Company is in discussion with its bank lenders regarding possible alternatives to address its financial situation. LXRandCo, Inc. shares T.LXR are trading unchanged at $0.02.
