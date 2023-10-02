(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) MGM Again to Sponsor Vegas Pride Parade

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) proudly returns for the 17th consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of the annual Las Vegas Pride Parade, scheduled for Friday, October 6 in downtown Las Vegas.

As a long-time sponsor of the annual Pride Parade since 2003, MGM Resorts continues to amplify its support for the LGBTQ+ community year after year. As in prior years, MGM Resorts employees will join the celebration, marching alongside the company's float.

"We are proud to reaffirm our support for the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate love in all its forms," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion & Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts. "Our participation is an extension of our ongoing efforts to foster a more inclusive and equitable world."

MGM Resorts is a pioneering supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, dating back to the company's leadership as one of the first organizations in the gaming and hospitality industry to offer same-sex health benefits to employees in 2004, and same-sex ceremonies at its chapels. The company now offers free resources for its LGBTQ+ workforce to find quality healthcare and has consistently been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ human rights.

The Human Rights Campaign recognized MGM Resorts as one of the nation's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" and has achieved a perfect score for 11 consecutive years on the Corporate Equality Index - the nation's foremost benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

MGM shares eked up three cents to $36.79.

