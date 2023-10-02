(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
MGM Again to Sponsor Vegas Pride Parade
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) proudly returns for the 17th consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of the annual Las Vegas Pride Parade, scheduled for Friday, October 6 in downtown Las Vegas.
As a long-time sponsor of the annual Pride Parade since 2003, MGM Resorts continues to amplify its support for the LGBTQ+ community year after year. As in prior years, MGM Resorts employees will join the celebration, marching alongside the company's float.
"We are proud to reaffirm our support for the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate love in all its forms," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion & Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts. "Our participation is an extension of our ongoing efforts to foster a more inclusive and equitable world."
MGM Resorts is a pioneering supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, dating back to the company's leadership as one of the first organizations in the gaming and hospitality industry to offer same-sex health benefits to employees in 2004, and same-sex ceremonies at its chapels. The company now offers free resources for its LGBTQ+ workforce to find quality healthcare and has consistently been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ human rights.
The Human Rights Campaign recognized MGM Resorts as one of the nation's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" and has achieved a perfect score for 11 consecutive years on the Corporate Equality Index - the nation's foremost benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.
MGM shares eked up three cents to $36.79.
MENAFN02102023000212011056ID1107176221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.