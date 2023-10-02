The Greatest Showman Musical Presented To Wide Audience

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Jam SS Theater Studio has opened its new theater season with a grand premiere.

The musical "The Greatest Showman" has been presented to the wide audience at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater.

This stunning musical left an unforgettable impression on the audience with its exciting dance numbers, designer costumes, unusual scenery and vocal numbers.







Head of Jam Group Aziz Azizov told AZERNEWS that the preparation for this musical premiere took more than three months. He recalled the last year, when the musical was demonstrated at a private screening. In 2023, "The Greatest Showman" was presented to all musical fans in Baku.

"Initially, The Greatest Showman was demonstrated at a private screening in English with the support of the U.S. State Department. In 2023, this musical was presented to the general public in Russian and Azerbaijani, marking the opening of the Jam Group's theater new season. The Greatest Showman stands out for its vibrancy and sound. The biographical musical is based on the story and life of Phineas Taylor Barnum, a famous showman and entertainer, and his creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus," said Aziz Azizov.

Speaking about how the idea came up to show the musical in Baku, head of the Jam Group first of all mentioned such iconic musicals as "Cats" and "Chicago".

"First of all, I would like to mention such classic musicals as Cats and Chicago. The first one requires a huge variety of sets and costumes. As for the musical Chicago, it was presented to the Baku public many times. This time we decided to surprise the audience with the bright and unusual theater work-The Greatest Showman, which was staged according to all the canons of a musical.







In his remarks, Aziz Azizov touched upon Jam SS Theater Studio's upcoming projects:

"Jam SS Theater Studio's program is scheduled for a year in advance. The musical Donna's Story will be once again presented to the public on October 7. The Great Gatsby will be shown for the first time in Baku on December 9. Chicago will be presented to the audience on February 3-4. Moulin Rouge will be demonstrated on February 10-11. Jam Group will also delight its little spectators with two premieres-The Beauty and the Beast on November 12 and Barbie: Princess Charm School on November 25," Azizov said.

He added that the program also includes family musicals like "The Grinch" to be shown on December 2-3, and Frozen to be staged on December 16-17.

"Furthermore, we are going to delight the Baku audience with musicals dedicated to Halloween, including "Monsters in Baku" on October 15 , "Coco" on October 22 , as well as the family musical "Corpse Bride" on October 29," he concluded.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.