Erdogan Calls For Inclusive New Constitution

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The success of the constitution Türkiye adopts is based on its
inclusiveness for every political party and every sector of
society, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told parliament on Sunday,
reiterating the need to draw up a new constitution, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
"This call goes out to anyone who wants a truly national, local,
civil, and visionary constitution, not a directive of coup
plotters,” he said on the country's need for a new charter to
replace the 1982 Constitution, which was drawn up in the wake of a
coup.
Marking the start of parliament's new legislative session,
Erdogan said Türkiye deserves a constitution that enlightens and
expands its horizons, adding that the new constitution will be open
to compromise based on basic values while respecting the country's
red lines.
"We believe that the conditions of our country today are
suitable for the first time to prepare a constitution within the
natural functioning of the democratic system and submit it for the
approval of the nation,” he said, suggesting that a referendum
might be held.
A new constitution could look at improving Türkiye's relatively
new presidential system – passed in a 2017 referendum – he
said.
“With the new constitution, we will have the opportunity to put
an end to the debate over the system of administration once and for
all,” Erdogan added.
