Bruno Mars Performs In Tbilisi As Part Of Starring Georgia Campaign

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The popular American singer Bruno Mars on Sunday performed at
the Dinamo Arena stadium in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi as
part of Starring Georgia, a series of shows promoting the country's
tourism potential and showcasing it on the map of entertainment
events around the world, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
Maia Omiadze, the Head of the Georgian National Tourism
Administration, said about 70,000 music enthusiasts were hosted for
the show at the venue.
The winner of 15 Grammy Awards, four Brit Awards, four Guinness
World Records and other prizes, Bruno Mars was sought by organisers
of the two-year programme aiming to see Georgia host a
"constellation” of stars of the international popular music scene,
a release by Black Area Arena performance venue said.
Initiated by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the campaign
will have a 2024 edition as well.
