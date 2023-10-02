Uzbekistan Plans To Build A High-Speed Motorway

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Mutaz
al-Hayat, the chairman of the board of Power International Holding
company, at his residence in Doha on October 1, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.
Power International is the largest national holding company of
Qatar, which is active in 19 countries of the world in the fields
of energy, petrochemical, industry, agriculture, transport
infrastructure, healthcare, and tourism. It is one of the leading
multinational companies in the Middle East.
Today, in cooperation with this company, a modern livestock
cluster is being built in Jizzakh region, which will be the largest
agro-industrial complex of the region in the future.
Building a high-speed highway in the country, increasing the
volume of ammonia and urea production, building business and hotel
infrastructure, and health facilities were noted as promising
projects.
The Qatari side announced that the holding will soon open its
office in Uzbekistan.
MENAFN02102023000195011045ID1107176156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.