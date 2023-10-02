Italy Celebrates Grandparents Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy on Monday was celebrating National Grandparents Day, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Premier Giorgia Meloni took part, posting a photo of herself
with her grandmother Maria and her sister Arianna.
She hailed grandparents as "living treasures, custodians of
traditions, models of wisdom and affection".
Farmers' association Coldiretti, meanwhile, said over one in
three families in Italy rely on grandparents for financial
assistance and/or for help with child care or other forms of
practical assistance.
