Agreement On Defense Coop Between Azerbaijan, Georgia Approved

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A document of agreement was signed in Baku on April 24, 2023,
which aims to promote and strengthen defense cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Gerogia, as well as provide practical activities for
the implementation of military cooperation programs adopted by the
parties.
In this regard, at today's plenary session of the parliament the
law "On approval of the agreement on cooperation in the field of
defence between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Government of Georgia" was also discussed, Azernews reports.
The document states that the parties will cooperate in the
following areas:
- military education, training and exercises;
- defence and security policy;
- peacekeeping and humanitarian operations;
- cooperation within the framework of NATO's Partnership for
Peace programme;
- arms control and disarmament;
- military legislation;
- logistics;
- civil-military co-operation;
- defence cyber security;
- military cartography;
- military medical services;
- social, sporting and cultural activities;
- humanitarian demining;
- other areas of mutual interest.
Co-operation between the parties will take the following forms:
- official visits and staff meetings;
- bilateral negotiations, consultations and exchange of
experience;
- participation in training and educational events;
- exchange of information of mutual interest;
- participation in conferences and seminars;
- participation in cultural and sporting events;
- other mutually agreed forms of co-operation.
The competent bodies for the implementation of the agreement are
the Ministry of Defence on behalf of the Government of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defence on behalf of the
Government of Georgia. The competent authorities of the parties may
sign additional agreements and annual co-operation plans for the
implementation of the Agreement. Any changes in the authorities
shall be notified to the parties in writing through diplomatic
channels.
The draft was put to the vote and adopted.
