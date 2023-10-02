Western Azerbaijan Community To Be Represented At UN Meeting On Armenia's Report

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The periodic report of the UN Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights on Armenia will be presented in Geneva, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

The Press and Public Relations Department of Milli Majlis reported that Kamal Jafarov, who represents Azerbaijan at the event, will present the position paper in his capacity as deputy chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Youth Union.

Within the framework of the visit, the MP is also scheduled to meet with UN human rights rapporteurs on the issue of recognizing the rights of return of Western Azerbaijanis.