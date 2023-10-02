National Guard Destroy Russian Dugout

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian dugout.
Oleksandr Pivnenko, commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, informed about this on Telegram , publishing the corresponding video, Ukrinform reported.
"The destruction of the enemy's dugout by the special forces of the 5th detachment of the Omega Special Forces Center of the National Guard of Ukraine. Every day we bring our victory closer," he wrote.
As reported, Pivnenko said that the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian T-90 'Proryv' tank in the Kherson region.
